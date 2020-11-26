UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham, after their win against Manchester City, will return to action in the Europa League when they will host Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets Razgrad. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs will be flying high after goals from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso saw off City, but this match will be very important for both the sides as they are each tied on six points at the halfway stage in Group J. The visitors have not yet picked up a point and it will be a steep mountain for them to climb.

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets will commence at 1:30 am (IST) on Friday, November 27.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets: Team News, Injury Update

After their win over Manchester City, Jose Mourinho might well ring in changes to the side for this fixture. Davinson Sanchez should slot into central defence, and Toby Alderweireld could make way after he picked up an adductor injury. Serge Aurier could well continue at right back.

Ludogorets will be coming into the match without forwards Higinio and Wanderson. We expect them to field a 4-3-3 system.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks; Bale, Lo Celso, Lucas; Vinicius.

Ludogorets Razgrad: Iliev; Cicinho, Terziev, Verdon, Nedyalkov; Andrianantenaina, Badji, Santana; Cauly, Manu, Yankov.

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets will kick off at 1:30 am (IST) on Friday, November 27 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs PFC Ludogorets match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.