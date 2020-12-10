UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will be taking on Royal Antwerp FC in the last Group J clash of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 early on Friday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC match will commence at 1.30 am.

On the group points table, Tottenham Hotspur are placed at the second spot with 10 points, while Royal Antwerp FC are at the top position with 12 points. To finish the group stage at the top of the table, Tottenham Hotspur need to win the upcoming game. Royal Antwerp FC will retain their position, if they emerge victorious against Tottenham Hotspur or the match ends in a draw.

In their previous UEFA Europa League clash, Tottenham Hotspur went head to head with LASK and the game ended in a draw as both the teams scored three goals each.

Royal Antwerp FC in their previous fixture in the tournament defeated Ludogorets 3-1. Tottenham Hotspur and Royal Antwerp FC locked horns last time in October. Royal Antwerp FC outperformed Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 with the help of a goal from Lior Refaelov.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspur’s Erik Lamela will not feature in the upcoming match against Royal Antwerp FC due to injury. The participation of Tanguy Ndombele is doubtful, while Joe Rodon will be unavailable for selection. Royal Antwerp’s midfielder Sander Coopman will not be seen in action because of injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Playing XI against Royal Antwerp FC: Joe Hart; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Giovanni Lo Celso; Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura; Carlos Vinicius

Royal Antwerp FC Probable Playing XI against Tottenham Hotspur: Jean Butez; Abdoulaye Seck, Jeremy Gelin, Ritchie De Laet; Koji Miyoshi, Louis Verstraete, Martin Hongla, Simen Juklerod; Lior Rafaelov, Cristian Benavente; Diumerci Mbokani

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Royal Antwerp FC will kick off at 1.30 am (IST) on Friday, December 11, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.