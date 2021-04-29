UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Villarreal vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League club Arsenal will take on La Liga side Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final at Estadio de La Ceramica on Friday. Villarreal is being coached by Unai Emery, an ex-Arsenal manager and he has been the Sevilla coach as well and is a serial Europa League winner. That makes this a very interesting match-up. Villarreal defeated Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals while Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 5-1 over two legs.

Emery has found his magic with Villarreal, guiding the team to 11 wins in their 12 Europa League games this season, which includes a perfect six in six record at home. Arsenal, on the other hand, have a very slim chance of qualifing for the Champions League via the Premier League and hence, they are likely to prioritise the continental crown.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Villarreal vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Villarreal will not have midfielder Vicente Iborra, who remains out with a knee injury but other than him, Emery has no other injury concerns. Arsenal have also received relief with Martin Odegaard, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, all being available.

Villarreal probable starting line-up: Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Chukwueze, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Moreno, Alcacer

Arsenal probable starting line-up: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Xhaka; Partey, Ceballos; Saka, Odegaard, Pepe; Lacazette

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Villarreal vs Arsenal kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League game between Villarreal vs Arsenal will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Friday, April 30 at Estadio de La Ceramica.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Villarreal vs Arsenal match?

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Villarreal vs Arsenal will be LIVE on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Villarreal vs Arsenal fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Villarreal vs Arsenal match can be streamed on Sony LIV.

