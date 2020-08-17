UEFA Europa League, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk semifinal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the UEFA Europa League semi-finalS scheduled for Monday night, Inter Milan will take on Shakhtar Donetsk. The UEFA Europa League semi-finals Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at the Esprit Arena.

Inter Milan have reached the semi-finals after defeating Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen this month, while Shakhtar have reached the stage after beating Wolfsburg and Basel. The winner of tonight's match will face Sevilla in the final.

The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk game will commence from 12:30am IST on August 18.

UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Team News, Injury Update

In tonight's match, Inter will be playing without Alexis Sanchez as the player is currently suffering a muscular injury. There is also a doubt on the inclusion of Matias Vecino, with Milan Skriniar and Christian Eriksen in the replacements. For Shaktra, Davit Khocholava will be back in the squad.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young, Martinez, Lukaku

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup: Pyatov, Dodo, Krivtsov, Bondar, Matvyenko, Antonio, Stepanenko, Marlos, Patrick, Taison, Moraes

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk semifinal match in India?

Sony will broadcast all Europa League matches LIVE in India this season. The Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk semifinal will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Monday night. The game will kick-off at 12.30am on August 18.

How and where to watch the UEFA Europa League Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk semifinal online?

The UEFA Europa League Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.