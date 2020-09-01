European Super Cup Due This Month, UEFA Discuss Entry Requirements with Hungary

UEFA says it is discussing entry requirements for this month's European Super Cup match in Budapest with the Hungarian government following the decision to close the country's borders to curb a rise in coronavirus cases.

European champions Bayern Munich and Europa League winners Sevilla are due to meet in Budapest on Sept 24. in what is also planned to be the first UEFA match to take place with spectators since the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Hungary said last week it would close its borders to foreigners from Tuesday to curb a rise in coronavirus cases. "UEFA is working closely with the Hungarian Football Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game," UEFA said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"Entry requirements into Hungary for various target groups (players, officials, partners, staff, media, fans, etc…) are also part of such discussions. UEFA will not take risks with people's safety and further details will be communicated in due course."

The annual fixture is seen as the opening European club competition game of the season.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said last week that, if current circumstances prevail, fans could be allowed to enter the country with two negative tests.

He said they would be taken directly to the stadium and back to the airport afterwards. There would also be body temperature checks.

UEFA said last week that fans could occupy up to 30 per cent of the stadium's 67,215 capacity.