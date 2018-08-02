GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UEFA Increases Nasri Doping Ban From Six to 18 Months

UEFA extended former France international Samir Nasri's doping ban from six to 18 months on Wednesday over the intravenous drip treatment he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016.

AFP

Updated:August 2, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
Samir Nasri. (Getty Images)
Nyon: UEFA extended former France international Samir Nasri's doping ban from six to 18 months on Wednesday over the intravenous drip treatment he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016.

The 31-year-old, who is currently without a club, was suspended for six months in February after taking a multi-vitamin booster in contravention of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

The ban was backdated to July 1, 2017, meaning the ex-Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder will be cleared to return next January. He can resume training with a club at the start of November.

Nasri had the drip treatment while he was on loan at Sevilla during the 2016-17 season, prompting the Spanish anti-doping agency to open an investigation.

He retroactively appealed to UEFA to grant him a therapeutic use exemption (TUE), but his request was refused by European football's governing body.

Nasri left Turkish side Antalya in January after disappointing six-month spell following his arrival from Manchester City.

Six-time Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte was handed a 14-month suspension last week for a similar infraction, with athletes usually only allowed to receive an IV in the case of medical treatment.

| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
