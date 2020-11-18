UEFA Nations League Belgium vs Denmark LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a highly anticipated UEFA Nations League decider of League A Group 2, second placed Denmark will host group table leaders Belgium at the King Power Stadion on Thursday, November 19. The match will kick-off at 01:15am IST.

Belgium are sitting atop with 12 points in the group standings following a 2-0 win over England despite being on the back foot for large periods of the match. Roberto Martinez’s team just need a draw to ensure a spot in the Final. On the other hand, Denmark are closely behind Belgium in group standings with 10 points from five games so far. They come into this fixture on the back of a hard fought 2-1 win over Iceland. The win pushed them past England in the table.

The two sides locked horns earlier in the first matchday of the Nations League 2020-21 and Belgium took the spoils with a 2-0 win. The upcoming fixture will be the 15th meeting between the two sides, the Danes have a slight edge in the head-to-head record with six wins, while Belgium managed five.

UEFA Nations League Belgium vs Denmark: Team News, Injury Update

Roberto Martinez’s will be bereft of the services of Leandro Trossard, Alexis Saelemaekers and Hendrik van Crombrugge due to injuries. Eden Hazard and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski will miss the game as the duo tested positive for Covid-19 .

Kasper Hjulmand may have to do without Kasper Schmeichel as he picked up a head injury in the game against Iceland. Robert Skov and Lukas Lerager are ruled out due to injuries.

Belgium possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku

Denmark possible starting line-up: Jonas Lossl; Joakim Pedersen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Wass; Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Thomas Delaney; Martin Braithwaite, Christian Eriksen, Yussuf Poulsen; Kasper Dolberg

What time is the UEFA Nations League Belgium vs Denmark kick-off?

The UEFA Nations League game between Belgium vs Denmark will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Thursday, November 19 at the King Power Stadion.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Nations League Belgium vs Denmark match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Nations League matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Nations League Belgium vs Denmark will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Nations League Belgium vs Denmark fixture?

UEFA Nations League Belgium vs Denmark match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.