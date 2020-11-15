UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Belgium vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the next of the UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture, England will host Belgium at the Kings Power Stadion on Monday, November 16. The match will commence at 1:15am.

Belgium are leading the Group A2 with nine points and will qualify for the finals if they succeed to beat England and if Denmark loses against Iceland. Whereas, England drew against Denmark last month will be desperately looking to score three points with a win.

England come strong after they beat Wales 3-0 on Thursday, prior to that they registered a 1-0 win over Iceland and a goalless draw in Denmark. On the other hand, Belgium comfortably defeated Denmark and Iceland in the Nations League fixtures but were held to a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast in a friendly.

They game is all set to be a tremendous one as Belgium have won their last ten competitive at home. But England too are poised to give a tough challenge as they have won their last four away games in all competitions.

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Belgium vs England: Team News, Injury Update

Raheem Sterling is the only injury concern for England. However, defender Ben Chiwell’s availability is doubtful as he is down bout of illness during his isolation period.

Nacer Chadli will not be able to join the playing 11, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is out due to fitness concerns.

England possible starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kieran Trippier, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

Belgium possible starting line-up: Simon Mignolet, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Kevin de Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard, Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku

What time is the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Belgium vs England kick-off?

The UEFA Nations League game between Belgium vs England will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Monday, November 16 at the King Power Stadion.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Belgium vs England match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Belgium vs England will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Belgium vs England fixture?

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Belgium vs England match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.