UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Germany vs Ukraine Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Germany will be taking on Ukraine in a group match of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 on November 15 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The Germany vs Ukraine fixture will start at 1.15 am.

In their previous clash in Friendlies, Germany outperformed Czech Republic 1-0. Before this game, Germany went head to head with Switzerland in a Nations League game. This match ended in a draw as both the sides scored three goals each.

On the other hand, Ukraine lost their previous game in Friendlies 0-2 to Poland. In their last clash in the Nations League against Spain, Ukraine emerged victorious 1-0.

In the group standings, Germany are at the second spot with six points, while Ukraine are standing at the third position with the same points.

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Germany vs Ukraine team news

Jonas Hofmann will not be seen in action for Germany due to injury. The participation of Robin Gosens is also doubtful. Joachim Low revealed that most of the squad which played against Czech Republic will not be playing the upcoming match against Ukraine.

Ukraine are expected to keep the same playing eleven that went into the game against Spain. There are no injury concerns for them.

UEFA Nations League, Germany Starting Line-up against Ukraine: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schulz; Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz; Timo Werner

UEFA Nations League, Ukraine Starting Line-up against Germany: George Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Evgen Makarenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksandr Zubkov

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Germany vs Ukraine match in India?

Germany vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League 2020-21 live match will be telecast on Sony Network in India on Sunday, November 15.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Germany vs Ukraine?

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Germany vs Ukraine live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.