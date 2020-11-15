UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Italy vs Poland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Italy will lock horns with Poland in their next Group A1 fixture of the UEFA Nations League match at the Mapei Stadium on Monday, November 16. The match will kick-off at 01:15am IST.

Italy are just one point behind current leaders Poland in the Group A1 table. They won one game and drawing in three of their four previous fixtures in the group. Whereas, Poland are sitting on the top after four games with seven points with all seven coming from at home games. They won two games, drawing the equal number and a 1-0 loss to Netherlands in their only away game.

The Azzuri remain unbeaten in the Nations League group so far, but three straight draws will put them in a tight spot against the stronger looking Polish side. However, a win here will see the Italian side reach the final. Meanwhile, Poland arrive on the back of a five-game winning streak. They held Italy to goalless stalemate in Gdansk and also beat fellow group team Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0.

Both the team head into the match with impressive wins in friendlies this week. Italy stunned Estonia 4-0, while Poland eased past Ukraine 2-0.

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Italy vs Poland: Team News, Injury Update

Roberto Mancini will be unable to utilise the services of the talented Giorgio Chiellini. While Ciro Immobile and Federico Chiesa remain doubtful.

Jerzy Brzeczek’s Polish side have no injury concerns as he has fit squad available.

Italy possible starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Spinazzola; Jorginho, Barella, Locatelli; Bernadeschi, Belotti, Insigne

Poland possible starting line-up: Szczęsny; Kedziora, Glik, Walukiewicz, Rybus; Krychowiak, Klich; Jozwiak, Zielinski, Grosicki; Lewandowski

What time is the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Italy vs Poland kick-off?

The UEFA Nations League game between Italy vs Poland will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Monday, November 16 at the Mapei Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Italy vs Poland match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Italy vs Poland will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Italy vs Poland fixture?

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Italy vs Poland match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.