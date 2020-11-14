UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Portugal vs France Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Portugal will be locking horns with France in a group fixture of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 on November 15. The Portugal vs France match will be played at Estadio da Luz and it will commence at 1.15 am.

In their last game in the Friendlies, Portugal handed a crushing defeat to Andorra, outperforming the opponent 7-0. Last month, they got the better of Sweden 3-0 in a UEFA Nations League match.

On the other hand, France lost 0-2 to Finland in their previous clash in the Friendlies. In October, they won 2-1 against Croatia in a Nations League fixture.

In the group standings, Portugal have grabbed the top spot with 10 points in their kitty, while France are at the second position with 10 points. Both the teams have won three games each out of the four they have played in this season. Portugal and France have faced each other 26 times and out of which, Portugal have emerged victorious in six matches and France in 18 games. Two fixtures have ended in draws.

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Portugal vs France team news:

Portugal have no injury concerns and all their players who played against Andorra are fit.

It is not sure if Kylian Mbappe and Benjamin Pavard will be playing for France in the upcoming match against Portugal.

UEFA Nations League, Portugal Starting Line-up against France: Rui Patricio; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Ruben Semedo, Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA Nations League, France Starting Line-up against Portugal: Hugo Lloris; Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso; Antoine Griezmann; Anthony Martial, Olivier Giroud

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Portugal vs France match in India?

Portugal vs France UEFA Nations League 2020-21 live match will be telecast on Sony Network in India on Sunday, November 15.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Portugal vs France?

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Portugal vs France live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.