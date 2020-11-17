UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Spain vs Germany LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Germany will travel to Spain on Wednesday in a group decider as both the sides will look to finish on top in the League A Group 4 knockout game to decide who qualifies for semi-finals of the tournament. The match will kick-off at 01:15 am, IST.

Spain would have topped the table in Group 4 had they defeated Switzerland on Saturday instead of a 1-1 draw. However, La Roja will need more than a draw if they want to finish at the top of the group. They are currently at eight points and if defeated today they could allow Ukraine to overtake them in the points table.

Germany are currently a point ahead of Spain at the top of the table with two wins and three draws so far. Die Mannschaft are heading into the game on the back of a 3-1 win against Ukraine this past weekend. It is their third win out of the seven international games, also they are on a 12-match unbeaten run which stretches back to September last year.

The two sides have met each other 24 times, with Germany winning nine, Spain seven and drawing on eight occasions.

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Spain vs Germany: Team News, Injury Update

Luis Enrique will be unable to utilize the services of Rodrigo Moreno, Thiago Alcantara and Ansu Fati. While Jose Gaya remains doubtful.

While Joachim Low will be missing Joshua Kimmich, Jonas Hoffman and Nico Schulz due to injuries. While Jonas Hoffman and Robin Gosens remain doubtful over availability.

Spain possible starting line-up: David de Gea; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Sergio Canales; Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Germany possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schulz; Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Julian Brandt; Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

What time is the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Spain vs Germany kick-off?

The UEFA Nations League game between Spain vs Germany will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Wednesday, November 18 at the Estadio de la Cartuja.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Spain vs Germany match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Spain vs Germany will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Spain vs Germany fixture?

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Spain vs Germany match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.