UEFA Nations League Croatia vs France LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Croatia will welcome France in the next scheduled outing of the UEFA Nations League. The UEFA Nations League Croatia vs France fixture will be held at Stadion Maksimir on Thursday, October 15. The match will commence from 12:15 AM.

France will aim to continue their zero loss streak. The team is presently at number two position on the point table. It has seven points off three matches. The team have won two matches while one has been a draw.

Croatia, on the other hand, have only three points to its credit. The team have only won one out of the three matches and have lost the other two.

In the latest match, Croatia defeated Sweden by 2-1 while France’s latest fixture with Portugal ended up in a draw.

UEFA Nations League Croatia vs France team news

Olivier Giroud may not be seen in the match from France side. Croatia will be without Marcelo Brozovic, because he has been suspended for one match. Mario Pasalic is likely to replace the Inter Milan player. No injuries have been reported from both the sides.

UEFA Nations League Croatia Starting Line-up against France: Livakovic; Jedvaj, Lovren, Vida, Barisic; Kovacic, Modric; Vlasic, Pasalic, Perisic; Petkovic

UEFA Nations League France Starting Line-up against Croatia: Lloris; Pavard, Kimpembe, Varane, Digne; Sissoko, Kante, Pogba; Griezmann; Martial, Mbappe

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Croatia vs France match in India?

Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Thursday, October 15. The match will commence from 12:15 AM.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Croatia vs France?

UEFA Nations League, Croatia vs France live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India. UEFA Nations League, Croatia vs France match will be played at the Stadion Maksimir.