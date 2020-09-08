UEFA Nations League Denmark vs England LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Denmark will lock horns with England on Wednesday, September 9, in their upcoming fixture. The UEFA Nations League Denmark vs England game will be held in Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. UEFA Nations League Denmark vs England fixture will commence at 12:15am (IST). At present, in terms of point table, Denmark has not managed to score a single point while England has three points to its credit. This is the second match that both the teams will be playing in the league. In the previous fixture, Denmark lost to Belgium by 0-2 on September 6, while England on the other hand defeated Iceland by 1- 0 on September 5.

UEFA Nations League Denmark vs England team news

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are out of England’s squad after both of them violated the coronavirus guidelines. Apart from these two Rashford and Winks too will not be seen in the match as they are currently injured. As far as Denmark is concerned, Andreas will not be seen as he is presently injured.

Both Denmark and England are a part of League A Group 2. There are a total of four teams in the said group. These teams include, England, Denmark, Belgium and Iceland.

DEN vs ENG UEFA Nations League Denmark Starting Line-up against England: Schmeichel, Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Skov, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Poulsen

DEN vs ENG UEFA Nations League England Starting Line-up against Denmark: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Dier, Trippier, Mount, Rice, Mount, Sterling, Kane, Sancho

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Denmark vs England match in India?

Denmark vs England, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Wednesday, September 9.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Denmark vs England online?

UEFA Nations League, Denmark vs England live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.

DEN vs ENG/DEN vs ENG live streaming/DEN vs ENG playing 11/ DEN vs ENG line up/UEFA Nations League