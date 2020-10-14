UEFA Nations League England vs Denmark LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

England will be eyeing to win the upcoming match against Denmark in order to retain its top spot in the point table. The team has not lost a single match till now. Denmark, on the other hand, is placed at the second last spot on the table. UEFA Nations League England vs Denmark fixture will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 12:15 AM.

Out of three, England has been on winning side of two matches while the rest have ended in a draw match. Denmark, on the other hand has lost, won, and had a draw in one match each. In the latest match, England and Denmark were on the winning side. England beat Belgium by 2-1 while Denmark defeated Iceland by 3-0

UEFA Nations League England vs Denmark team news

England will have Kane in this match, he had been missing because of a minor injury issue. Ben Chilwell too will be seen in the match after he recovered from his illness. There are chances that we may not see Kieran Trippier tonight.

As for Denmark, Mathias Jensen was an unused substitute against Iceland. He and Hjulmand maybe seen as midfielders in this match. There have been no reports of injury from any of the two teams.

UEFA Nations League England Starting Line-up against Denmark: Pickford; Walker, Coady, Maguire; James, Rice, Phillips, Maitland-Niles; Sancho, Kane, Rashford.

UEFA Nations League Denmark Starting Line-up against England: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Skov; Delaney, Hojbjerg; Poulsen, Eriksen, Braithwaite; Dolberg.

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, England vs Denmark match in India?

England vs Denmark UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Thursday, October 15.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, England vs Denmark?

UEFA Nations League, England vs Denmark live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.