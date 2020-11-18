UEFA Nations League England vs Iceland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

England and Iceland are both entirely out of form. The two teams are placed on second last and last spot, respectively. Iceland till now have lost all the matches they have played. As a result, the team have not been able to open their point bank in the ongoing UEFA Nations League.

England, on the other hand, have been on the winning end of only two out of the five matches. Till now, the team have managed to score seven points of five matches.

The upcoming UEFA Nations League England vs Iceland match is scheduled for Thursday, November 19. The kick off will start at 1:15 AM IST at the Wembley Stadium. The two teams have been on the losing side of their latest fixtures. England lost the outing to Belgium by 0-2 and Iceland were defeated by Denmark by 1-2.

UEFA Nations League England vs Iceland team news

Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling of England have withdrawn from the squad due to their recent injury concerns. Reece James is suspended so he too won’t be seen in this match. Conor Coady will not be present in the England vs Iceland match as he is still in self isolation. Marcus Rashford may be unavailable once again due to a shoulder injury.

Iceland’s Hordur Magnusson will not be playing against England. Noted players like Ragnar Sigurdsson, Alfred Finnbogason, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are playing no role in their final Nations League clash

UEFA Nations League England Starting Line-up against Iceland: Pope; Walker, Keane, Mings; Maitland-Niles, Rice, Winks, Saka; Sancho, Foden; Kane

UEFA Nations League Iceland Starting Line-up against England: Runarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Hermansson; Saevarsson, Baldursson, Bjarnason, Johannesson, Skulason; Gudjohnsen, Sigthorsson

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League England vs Iceland in India?

England vs Iceland UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Thursday, November 19. The scheduled match will commence from 1:15 AM IST.

UEFA Nations League England vs Iceland live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India. The UEFA Nations League, England vs Iceland will be played at Wembley Stadium.