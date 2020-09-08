UEFA Nations League France vs Croatia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

On the matchday 2 of 6, France and Croatia will be up against each other on Wednesday, September 9, in the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture. The France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Denmark vs England game will be held in Stade De France. UEFA Nations League France vs Croatia fixture will commence at 12:15am (IST). At present, in terms of point table, France stands second with three points managed from a single win in the league. Meanwhile, Croatia has not managed to score a single point, losing the only match they have played in the series. This is the second match that both the teams will be playing in the league. In the previous fixture, France won against Sweden by 1-0. On the other hand, Croatia lost to Portugal by 1-4.

UEFA Nations League France vs Croatia team news

France will have to play without Mbappe, who forced to withdraw from the squad after testing positive for coronavirus. Other players who had to withdraw because of coronavirus includes Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele. As for Croatia, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic might be a part of playing XI. Both France and Croatia are a part of League A Group 3. There are a total of four teams in the said group. These teams include, France, Craotia, Sweden and Portugal.

FRA vs CRO UEFA Nations League France Starting Line-up against Croatia: Lloris; Upamecano, Varane, Lenglet; Dubois, Kante, Rabiot, Mendy; Griezmann; Martial, Ben Yedder

FRA vs CRO UEFA Nations League Croatia Starting Line-up against France: Livakovic; Jedvaj, Lovren, Vida, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic; Rebic, Vlasic, Perisic; Kramaric

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, France vs Croatia match in India?

France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Wednesday, September 9.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, France vs Croatia online?

UEFA Nations League, France vs Croatia live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.

