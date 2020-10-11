UEFA Nations League France vs Portugal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

France will be squaring off against Portugal in the upcoming UEFA Nations League match that is scheduled for Monday, October 12. The outing will commence from 12:15 AM.

This match is going to be very interesting. Both these teams are on top of their game and are placed one after the other in the League A Group 3 point table. France and Portugal have not lost a single match till now. Both the teams will be eyeing to continue their winning streak.

In the previous outing France defeated Croatia by 4-2 while Portugal beat Sweden by 2-0.

UEFA Nations League France vs Portugal: Team News, Injury Update

Mbappe, Raphael Varane, Griezmann, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante are expected to feature from the opening whistle against Portugal.

As for Portugal, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes will return to the side.

UEFA Nations League France Starting Line-up against Portugal: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Lenglet, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba, Tolisso; Griezmann; Mbappe, Giroud

UEFA Nations League Portugal Starting Line-up against France: Patricio; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, Carvalho, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Felix, Bernardo Silva

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, France vs Portugal match in India?

France vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Monday, October 12.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, France vs Portugal?

UEFA Nations League, France vs Portugal live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.