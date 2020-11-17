UEFA Nations League France vs Sweden LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

France are on top of the UEFA Nations League table while Sweden are at the last spot. The host team have not lost a single match till now. The guest team, on the other hand, have managed to won only one of the five matches they have played as yet. UEFA Nations League France vs Sweden will be held on Wednesday, November 18 at 1:15 AM IST. The match will be played at the Stade de France. France currently has 13 points from five matches. They have been on the winning side of four matches and the remaining one match was a draw. Sweden, on the contrary, have lost four matches and have been on the winning side of one match. The team at present have three points.

In the previous outing, both the teams were on the winning end. France beat Portugal by 1-0 and Sweden defeated Croatia by 2-1.

UEFA Nations League France vs Sweden team news

France's Marcus Thuram might get a chance to play for the national team. There are chances that Clement Lenglet and Lucas Digne too may return to the team. Mbappe will most probably not be seen on the field for this match. As for Sweden, Albin Ekdal will be missing out the Wednesday match. Mattias Svanberg, Viktor Claesson and Robin Quaison are likely to be seen in the starting line-up of the team.

UEFA Nations League France Starting Line-up against Sweden: Maignan; Pavard, Varane, Lenglet, Digne; Nzonzi, Rabiot, Tolisso; Griezmann, Thuram, Giroud

UEFA Nations League Sweden Starting Line-up against France: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Bengtsson; Forsberg, Olsson, Svanberg, Claesson; Kulusevski, Berg

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, France vs Sweden match in India?

France vs Sweden UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Wednesday, November 18. The scheduled match will commence from 1:15 AM IST.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, France vs Sweden?

UEFA Nations League, France vs Sweden live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India. The UEFA Nations League, France vs Sweden will be played at the Stade de France.