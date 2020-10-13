UEFA Nations League Germany vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

This is perhaps an important match for Switzerland as the team will be eyeing its first win in the UEFA Nations league 2020. As of now, they have played three matches but have not managed to register their win in a single match.

UEFA Nations League Germany vs Switzerland is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at the Rhein-EnergieStadion and will commence from 12:15 AM IST.

Germany is pretty much in form as it has not lost a single match out of the three it has played so far. It is placed at the second spot with a total of five points. In the latest match, Germany defeated Ukraine by 2-1 while Switzerland lost to Spain by 0-1.

UEFA Nations League Germany vs Switzerland team news

Timo Werner, Emre Can and Kai Havertz are likely to make it to playing 11 in Germany’s team. On Switzerland’s side, Renato Steffen and Breel Embolo will not be a part of the squad. Manuel Akanji, too, won’t be seen on field as he continues to be in isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

UEFA Nations League Germany Starting Line-up against Switzerland: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Lukas Klostermann Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Halstenberg; Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz; Timo Werner

UEFA Nations League Switzerland Starting Line-up against Germany: Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar; Loris Benito, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Silvan Widmer; Ruben Vargas, Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Germany vs Switzerland match in India?

Germany vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Wednesday, October 14.

UEFA Nations League, Germany vs Switzerland live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.