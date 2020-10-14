UEFA Nations League Italy vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

League leaders Italy will welcome Netherlands in their next scheduled fixture in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. It is safe to say that both the teams are in full form as they are placed on first and second position, respectively.

UEFA Nations League Italy vs Netherlands match will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 12:15 AM. The fixture will take place at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

Till now, both the teams have played three matches each. Italy have not lost a single outing while Netherlands have only been on the losing side of one match. There is only a difference of one point between Italy and Netherlands. The host team has five points while the guest team has four points.

The latest outing played by both the teams was ended in a draw. Italy faced Poland on October 12. The match ended at 0-0 score. Netherlands, on the other hand, was up against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the match ended the same way as Italy’s as both these teams were not able to score any goals.

UEFA Nations League Italy vs Netherlands team news

Netherland’s Memphis Depay missed the previous through suspension. However, he is now likely to make a comeback on the filed with this match. Italy’s Mancini made seven changes last time, this included Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Chiesa coming into the side.

No injuries have been reported from either side.

UEFA Nations League Italy Starting Line-up against Netherlands: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, El Shaarawy

UEFA Nations League Netherlands Starting Line-up against Italy: Cillessen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Blind; De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, Depay, Promes

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Italy vs Netherlands match in India?

Italy vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Thursday, October 15.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Italy vs Netherlands?

UEFA Nations League, Italy vs Netherlands live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.