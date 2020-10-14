UEFA Nations League Portugal vs Sweden LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Portugal will be eyeing to win this match in order to retain their top spot in the point table. The match is also a crucial one for Sweden as this an opportunity for them to break their all loss streak.

Out of the three matches the two teams have played, Portugal have not lost a single match while Sweden have not managed to win any match, in fact the team have lost all three of them.

UEFA Nations League Portugal vs Sweden will be held on Thursday October 15 at 12:15 AM. The match will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Portugal.

UEFA Nations League Portugal vs Sweden team news

It is obvious that the Portugal side is deeply affected after Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His position will be taken by Diogo Jota. Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patricio will be replacing Anthony Lopes after he tested positive for coronavirus. As far as Sweden are concerned, Ludwig Augustinsson has left the camp. Filip Helander on the other hand is back after recovering from an injury.

UEFA Nations League Portugal Starting Line-up against Sweden: Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Pereira, Moutinho, Fernandes; B. Silva, Felix, Jota

UEFA Nations League Sweden Starting Line-up against Portugal: Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Jansson, M. Olsson; Kulusevski, Ekdal, K. Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Berg

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Sweden match in India?

Portugal vs Sweden UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Thursday, October 15. The scheduled match will commence from 12:15 AM.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Sweden?

UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Sweden live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India. The UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Sweden will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Portugal.