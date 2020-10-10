UEFA Nations League Spain vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spain will be eyeing victory in this match so that it continues to enjoy top spot on the table. The UEFA Nations League Spain vs Switzerland is scheduled to take place on October 11 at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Spain are currently at number one position in the League A Group 4 table, as they have not lost a single match till now. In their latest outing, Spain defeated Ukraine 4-0.

Switzerland, on the other hand, are bottom-placed after they failed to win a single game in the league so far. The team only have one point in their kitty. In the latest match, Switzerland faced Germany and the match ended up in a draw after both teams scored one goal each.

The UEFA Nations League Spain vs Switzerland will commence from 12:15 AM (IST)

For those who are unaware, the League A Group 4 table comprises four teams including, Spain, Ukraine, Germany and Switzerland.

UEFA Nations League Spain vs Switzerland team news:

Spain are likely to make changes to the side. David de Gea, Pau Torres, Jesus Navas and Ansu Fati are expected to play from the starting whistle. Fabian Ruiz will miss the upcoming encouter as he was unable to travel to Spain due to quarantine rules.

As for Switzerland, midfielder Renato Steffen and forward Breel Embolo will not travel with the side for the upcoming game.

UEFA Nations League Spain Starting Line-up against Switzerland: De Gea; Navas, Ramos, Torres, Gaya; Merino, Busquets, Rodri; Fati, Moreno, Olmo

DEN vs ENG UEFA Nations League Switzerland Starting Line-up against Spain: Sommer; Widmer, Elvedi, Comert, Rodriguez, Benito; Zuber, Sow, Xhaka, Freuler; Seferovic

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Spain vs Switzerland match in India?

Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Sunday, October 11.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Spain vs Switzerland?

UEFA Nations League, Spain vs Switzerland live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.