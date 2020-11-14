UEFA Nations League Switzerland vs Spain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table toppers Spain will be eyeing to firm their position when they take on Switzerland in the upcoming UEFA Nations League League A Group 4 match on Sunday, November 15. The UEFA Nations League Switzerland vs Spain match will be played at the St. Jakob-Park in Switzerland. In the last outing, Spain faced Netherlands and the match ended in a draw with both sides scoring one goal each whereas Switzerland held Germany to a 3-3 draw.

As per the league standing, Spain are leading the chart with seven points from four outings. Switzerland, on the other hand, are sitting on the bottom of the table with two points. The UEFA Nations League Switzerland vs Spain match will commence from 1:15 AM IST.

UEFA Nations League Switzerland vs Spain: Team News, Injury Update

Switzerland's line up will have Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri on their starting side. Steven Zuber and Remo Freuler might be seen as midfielders in the Sunday match. There are no reports of injuries from the team. Spain on the other hand will not have the services of Ansu Fati as he is injured. Rodrigo Moreno will also be unavailable after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus .

UEFA Nations League Switzerland Starting Line-up against Spain: Sommer; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Zuber, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri; Gavranovic, Seferovic

UEFA Nations League Spain Starting Line-up against Switzerland: De Gea; Bellerin, Ramos, Torres, Gaya; Merino, Busquets; Oyarzabal, Torres, Asensio; Morata

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain match in India?

Switzerland vs Spain UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Sunday, November 15. The scheduled match will commence from 1:15 AM IST.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain?

UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India. The UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain will be played at the St. Jakob-Park in Switzerland.