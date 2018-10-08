English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UEFA Nations League "The Most Senseless Competition" - Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp has branded the UEFA Nations League "the most senseless competition in the world" as he prepares to see many of his squad leave on international duty following Liverpool's drab 0-0 draw with Manchester City.
Juergen Klopp. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Jurgen Klopp has branded the UEFA Nations League "the most senseless competition in the world" as he prepares to see many of his squad leave on international duty following Liverpool's drab 0-0 draw with Manchester City.
The two sides -- along with Chelsea -- are all locked on 20 points at the top of the Premier League table, separated only by goal difference after Sunday's matches.
Klopp is pleased a hectic schedule of seven matches in 23 days is now over but is unsure what the next fortnight will bring for his players.
"If somebody would have told me after eight match days you have 20 points, I would say with that fixture list, 'I'll buy it, let's start with the ninth matchday'," said Klopp.
"The boys unfortunately go away again now and have to play Nations League games, the most senseless competition in the world of football."
Klopp said players need a proper break to be fresher, pointing to the case of Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson who played for England at the World Cup in Russia.
"If you want to see fresher (players), give them a summer break," he said. "For Jordan Henderson it was exactly two weeks, which is funny. But that's how it is.
"That's why I say going away is not a big problem but now you call a manager of any country and ask him to leave out one or two players and he says, 'I am under pressure as well' because now it's Nations League.
"I don't exactly know what you can win but there is some final next summer or something so that's it."
The two sides -- along with Chelsea -- are all locked on 20 points at the top of the Premier League table, separated only by goal difference after Sunday's matches.
Klopp is pleased a hectic schedule of seven matches in 23 days is now over but is unsure what the next fortnight will bring for his players.
"If somebody would have told me after eight match days you have 20 points, I would say with that fixture list, 'I'll buy it, let's start with the ninth matchday'," said Klopp.
"The boys unfortunately go away again now and have to play Nations League games, the most senseless competition in the world of football."
Klopp said players need a proper break to be fresher, pointing to the case of Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson who played for England at the World Cup in Russia.
"If you want to see fresher (players), give them a summer break," he said. "For Jordan Henderson it was exactly two weeks, which is funny. But that's how it is.
"That's why I say going away is not a big problem but now you call a manager of any country and ask him to leave out one or two players and he says, 'I am under pressure as well' because now it's Nations League.
"I don't exactly know what you can win but there is some final next summer or something so that's it."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jamshedpur FC’s ’16-Year-Old’ Wonder-Kid Steals the Show After Draw Against Bengaluru FC
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- Sonam Kapoor Says It’s Hard to Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously, Kangana Hits Back with Full Force
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...