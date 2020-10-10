UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Germany LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Second-placed Ukraine will be up against Germany on Sunday, October 11 in the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture. It must be noted that Germany are presently at the second last spot with no wins to their credit. The UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Germany will commence from 12:15 AM (IST) at the National Sports Complex Olympiyskiy.

Ukraine have managed to score a total of three points of two matches. In the latest outing, on September 7, Ukraine faced Spain and lost the game with 4-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Germany are at the second last spot with two points from two matches. Germany, in their previous fixture, held Switzerland to a 1-1 draw.

UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Germany team news:

Ukraine midfielder Taras Stepanenko will not be unable to travel after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mykola Matviyenko, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos and Junior Moraes are going miss the upcoming game. Meanwhile, midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko will be seen on the injury bench.

As for Germany, Benjamin Henrichs, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Nadiem Amiri and Mahmoud Dahoud are out of contention.

UEFA Nations League Ukraine Starting Line-up against Germany: Bushchan; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Mykhaylichenko; Malinovskiy, Shaparenko, Kharatin, Makarenko, Zubkov; Yarmolenko

UEFA Nations League Germany Starting Line-up against Ukraine: Neuer; Rudiger, Sule, Can; Klostermann, Kimmich, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz; Werner, Gnabry

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs Germany match in India?

Ukraine vs Germany, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Sunday, October 11.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs Germany?

UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs Germany live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.