UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Spain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ukraine will be facing Group D’s top team Spain in their next scheduled fixture in UEFA Nations League. Presently, the host team is at the second last spot. UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Spain match will take place on Wednesday October 14 at 12:15 AM. The fixture will take place at the National Sports Complex Olympiyskiy.

Both the teams have played three matches each till now. In terms of performance, Ukraine has lost two matches and have only registered their win in one match. The team have three points in their kitty. In the latest outing, Ukraine lost to Germany by 1-2.

Spain, on the other hand, has not lost a single match till now. The team have won two matches while one has ended up in a draw. In their latest outing, the team faced Switzerland and defeated it by 1-0.

UEFA Nations League Ukraine vs Spain team news

Ukraine’s squad is not at all in full strength due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. This also implies that the team will again have to be experimental with its playing 11. Apart from the one’s absent due to the deadly virus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Yevhen Konoplyanka too will not be seen on the field due to their injuries.

There have been no reports of injuries from Spain's side.

UEFA Nations League Ukraine Starting Line-up against Spain: Heorhiy Bushchan; Yukhym Konplya, Ihor Plastun, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Roman Bezus; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

UEFA Nations League Spain Starting Line-up against Ukraine: David de Gea; Jose Gaya, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino; Ansu Fati, Gerard Moreno, Adama Traore

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs Spain match in India?

Ukraine vs Spain UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India on Wednesday, October 14.

How and where to watch the UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs Spain?

UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs. Spain live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India.