UEFA Orders 'Further Investigation' of PSG Over Financial Fair Play
UEFA said Monday it had ordered accusations that Paris Saint-Germain has broken its financial fair play rules to be referred to its financial unit "for further investigation".
Neymar during his unveiling at Paris Saint-Germain. (Getty Images)
UEFA said Monday it had ordered accusations that Paris Saint-Germain has broken its financial fair play rules to be referred to its financial unit "for further investigation".
European football's governing body initially opened an investigation into the Qatari-owned club's spending in September 2017 under pressure from some of Europe's biggest clubs after the French club signed Brazilian midfielder Neymar for a world-record 222 million euros ($261 million).
Within weeks the club had also agreed a deal to sign teenage striker Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for 180 million euros.
In June, UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) closed its investigation only to re-open it just a month later.
UEFA said on Monday the case had now been referred "back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation".
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
