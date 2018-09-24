GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UEFA Orders 'Further Investigation' of PSG Over Financial Fair Play

UEFA said Monday it had ordered accusations that Paris Saint-Germain has broken its financial fair play rules to be referred to its financial unit "for further investigation".

AFP

Updated:September 24, 2018, 11:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UEFA Orders 'Further Investigation' of PSG Over Financial Fair Play
Neymar during his unveiling at Paris Saint-Germain. (Getty Images)
Loading...
UEFA said Monday it had ordered accusations that Paris Saint-Germain has broken its financial fair play rules to be referred to its financial unit "for further investigation".

European football's governing body initially opened an investigation into the Qatari-owned club's spending in September 2017 under pressure from some of Europe's biggest clubs after the French club signed Brazilian midfielder Neymar for a world-record 222 million euros ($261 million).

Within weeks the club had also agreed a deal to sign teenage striker Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for 180 million euros.

In June, UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) closed its investigation only to re-open it just a month later.

UEFA said on Monday the case had now been referred "back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation".
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...