UEFA Says 'Considering' Allowing More Than 23 Players Per Squad at Euro 2020

UEFA is looking into the possibility of allowing more than 23 players per squad at this summer’s European Championship, a spokesman for the federation told AFP on Thursday.

“UEFA is considering the issue. No decision has been made yet," a spokesperson told AFP.

The option has been prompted by calls from several coaches, notably of Italy, Belgium and France, to prepare for teams possibly losing players to Covid-19.

The European championship, which was postponed from 2020 because of the virus, is due to take place from June 11 to July 11.