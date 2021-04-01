sports

1-MIN READ

UEFA Says 'Considering' Allowing More Than 23 Players Per Squad at Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 (Photo Credit: AP)

UEFA Euro 2020 (Photo Credit: AP)

Several coaches, notably of Italy, Belgium and France, have called for more players as teams possibly might lose players to Covid-19.

UEFA is looking into the possibility of allowing more than 23 players per squad at this summer’s European Championship, a spokesman for the federation told AFP on Thursday.

“UEFA is considering the issue. No decision has been made yet," a spokesperson told AFP.

The option has been prompted by calls from several coaches, notably of Italy, Belgium and France, to prepare for teams possibly losing players to Covid-19.

The European championship, which was postponed from 2020 because of the virus, is due to take place from June 11 to July 11.

first published:April 01, 2021, 15:11 IST