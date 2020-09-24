UEFA Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

The final match of the UEFA Super Cup will witness Bayern Munich going up against Sevilla on Friday, September 25. The match will commence from 12:30 AM at the Puskas Arena.

Both Bayern and Sevilla are in great form. The host team have been unbeaten since December 7, while the other team too has had no defeats since February 9.

The event is also special in more than one way. This match is also going to be a test event for audiences returning to the stadiums. However, only one third of the stadium's total capacity will be permitted.

Moreover, fans travelling from overseas will also be permitted. Each club has been allowed 3000 overseas fans. The organisers have also mentioned that they will be taking strict precautionary measures that include social distancing and mandatory face masks. Further, people have also been advised to wash and disinfect hands as and when possible.

In order to make it more safe for everyone, the body temperature of each person will be taken before they step inside the stadium. Any person whose temperature is over 37.8 Celsius will not be allowed .

Those fans who will be coming from different countries will have to present their ticket and a coronavirus test negative report. The test should have been conducted in the last three days. These people will not be allowed to stay for more than 72 hours in the country.

UEFA Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Sevilla: Team news

There are no injury updates from any of the two teams. The match will also see Ivan Rakitic play from Sevilla. The team got him from Barcelona during the summer. He is said to be in line for his second debut, six years after previously departing the club.

UEFA Super Cup, Bayern Munich playing 11 against Sevilla: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

UEFA Super Cup, Sevilla playing 11 against Bayern Munich: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Rakitic, Gudelj, Fernando; Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

Where to watch UEFA Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Sevilla match live in India (TV channels)?

Bayern Munich will face Sevilla at the Puskas Arena on Friday, September 25 at 12:30 AM. UEFA Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Sevilla will be aired on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

How and where to watch the online UEFA Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Sevilla match live streaming?

UEFA Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Sevilla live stream will be available on Sony LIV in India on September 25.