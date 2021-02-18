UEFA Youth League Season Called Off

UEFA announced on Wednesday it had cancelled this season's Youth League due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The competition for under-19 sides across the continent was set to start in a new structure with the last 64 stage on March 2.

"The UEFA Executive Committee stressed that there is no possibility to further postpone the start of the competition and that the health and safety of youth players must be given highest possible priority," the governing body said.

"Regrettably, the conditions to restart this international youth competition are not met in the current circumstances and both the UEFA Club Competitions Committee and the European Club Association were consulted and supported the idea to exceptionally cancel this season's UEFA Youth League," it added.

Real Madrid are the holders having beaten Benfica in last August's final.