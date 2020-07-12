UFC 251 Fight Island Full Results: Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman Beats Jorge Masvidal, Alexander Volkanovski Retains Featherweight Title

The UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal to retain his title via unanimous decision at UFC 251 Fight Island. Usman showed Masvidal in his typical methodical way that why he is what he is, 'The Champion'.

After a labourious five rounds, in which Usman controlled the pace of the bout against Masvidal, as the champion won the match 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46.

Alexander Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title in his rematch against Max Holloway. Volkanovski turned on the style in the closing flashes of the bout to keep the title, which he had had taken from Holloway in their first fight in December 2019.



UFC 251 Live Early Prelims -

DAVEY GRANT VS. MARTIN DAY – BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT

Davey Grant got the biggest win of his UFC career in the opener, knocking out Martin Day in the third round. He won by KO at 2:38

KAROL ROSA VS. VANESSA MELO – WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT

Karol Rosa won by unanimous decision over Vanessa Melo. She won 30-26, 30-26, 30-27.

RAULIAN PAIVA VS. ZHALGAS ZHUMAGULOV – FLYWEIGHT BOUT

Brazilian flyweight Raulian Paiva won against newcomer Zhalgas Zhumagulov from Kazakhstan via unanimous decision in a keenly contested three rounds. He won 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

MARCIN TYBURA VS. MAXIM GRISHIN – HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT

Marcin Tybura defeated Maxim Grishin rather easily on his UFC debut thanks to a unanimous decision in three rounds. He won 30-27, 30-27, 30-26.



UFC 251 Live Preliminary Card -

LEONARDO SANTOS VS. ROMAN BOGATOV – LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT

Leonardo Santos beat UFC debutant Roman Bogatov via a three-round unanimous decision to take his unbeaten UFC record to 7-0-1. He won 29-26, 29-26, 29-26.

MAKWAN AMIRKHANI VS. DANNY HENRY – FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Makwan Amirkhani knocked out Danny Henry in the first round. He won via KO at 3:15.

ELIZEU ZALESKI DOS SANTOS VS. MUSLIM SALIKHOV – WELTERWEIGHT BOUT

Muslim Salikhov edged out Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in their welterweight bout in a close split decision win. He won 30-27, 29-28.

VOLKAN OEZDEMIR VS. JIRI PROCHAZKA – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT

Jiri Prochazka knocked out Volkan Oezdemir in the second round. He won via KO at 2:49.



UFC 251 Live Main Card -

AMANDA RIBAS VS. PAIGE VANZANT – WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT BOUT

Amanda Ribas made Paige VanZant tap out with her '12 Gauge' in the first round of their flyweight bout. She won via submission at 2:21.

JESSICA ANDRADE VS. ROSE NAMAJUNAS – WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT BOUT

Rose Namajunas defeated Jessica Andrade by the narrowest of margins in a three-round split decision. She won 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.

PETR YAN VS. JOSE ALDO – BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

Petr Yan and Jose Aldo fought valiantly till round 5 when a round of quick strikes to the head after a he had managed to put in a lock in place. He won by TKO at 3:24 mark in round five.

ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI (C) VS. MAX HOLLOWAY – FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

Alexander Volkanovski got the better of Max Holloway in a three-round classic by split decision to keep the championship belt in their re-match. He won 48-47, 48-47, 47-48.

KAMARU USMAN (C) VS. JORGE MASVIDAL – WELTERWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman beat Jorge Masvidal Kamaru Usman after five rounds. He retained the title by unanmous decision 50-45, 50-45, 49-46.