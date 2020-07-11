UFC 251 Fight Island Live Stream in India: How, When and Where to Watch Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal Streaming and Full Match Card

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC 251 is all set to take place on Sunday, July 12 in Abu Dhabi UAE. The event will take place in different phases, including Main Card, Preliminary Card and Early Prelims. The first live Main card clash will take place between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, where the welterweight champion will be seen defending his title against the BMF champion.

The features of 33-year-old Kamaru Usman include 1.83 m height, 77.1 kg weight, in addition to the 193 cm reach. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Masvidal has height of 1.8 m, weight fixed at 77.1 kg and reach of 188cm. It will be interesting to watch the fixture as Masvidal was stepped in as a late replacement for Gilbert Burns.

UFC 251 Full Schedule for Live main Card, Preliminary Card and Early Prelims

UFC 251 Live Main Card



1 Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight title bout (Usman vs. Masvidal Live)



2 Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway – Featherweight title bout



3 Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – Bantamweight title bout



4 Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas – Women’s Strawweight bout



5 Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant – Women’s Flyweight bout

UFC 251 Live Preliminary Card



1 Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka – Light Heavyweight bout



2 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov – Welterweight bout



3 Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry – Featherweight bout



4 Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov – Lightweight bout

UFC 251 Live Early Prelims



1 Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin – Heavyweight bout



2 Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov – Flyweight bout



3 Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo – Women’s Bantamweight bout



4 Davey Grant vs. Martin Day – Bantamweight bout

When and where does the UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal live start?

All the UFC 251 Live Main Card events are scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 12. The Usman vs Masvidal UFC 251 fixture will commence at 7.30am IST. The UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal will be fought at the UFC Fight Island facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

How to watch UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal Live Streaming in India on TV?

To watch the UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal Live Streaming Telecast on TV in India, one can switch to Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi).

How to watch UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal Live Streaming Online in India?

The online streaming of the UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal will be available in India on Sonyliv app.