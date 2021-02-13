UFC 258 Usman vs Burns: Talking Points, Live Streaming and Everything You Need to Know

UFC 258 Usman vs Burns will air live in Asia on Sunday, February 14 from the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas starting with the early prelims at 7:15 a.m. Hong Kong, and the main card kicks off at 11:00 a.m.

MAIN EVENT CHAMPIONSHIP

Former Teammates: Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue asserting his dominance over the division by ending the momentum of Gilbert Burns

• Kamaru Usman (17-1, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Auchi, Nigeria) attempts to stamp his name in the record books and remain undefeated in the UFC by taking out one of his most dangerous challengers yet

◦ UFC welterweight champion

◦ No. 5 men’s pound-for-pound

◦ Seven wins by KO, one via submission

◦ Tied with Georges St-Pierre for longest UFC welterweight win streak (12)

◦ Holds wins over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley

• Gilbert Burns (19-3, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) seeks to deliver his most remarkable performance yet and begin his reign as champion

◦ No. 2 ranked welterweight contender

◦ Decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt

◦ Eight wins by submission, six via KO

◦ 4-0 since returning to welterweight

◦ Holds victories over Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia and Gunnar Nelson

CO-MAIN EVENT

Flyweight Fireworks: Top 15 Women’s Flyweights battle to break into the title picture as Maycee Barber returns against Alexa Grasso.

• Maycee Barber (8-1, fighting out of Sullivan, Wisc.) plans to return to her winning ways and cement herself as a future contender for the belt

◦ No. 10 ranked UFC women’s flyweight contender

◦ Five wins by KO, two via submission

◦ Three first-round finishes

◦ Holds TKO wins over Gillian Robertson, JJ Aldrich and Hannah Cifers

• Alexa Grasso (12-3, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico) aims to become the first person to finish Barber and prove that she is the top prospect in the division

◦ No. 15 ranked UFC women’s flyweight

◦ Four wins by KO

◦ Three of four KOs ended in 36 seconds or less

◦ Holds wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Randa Markos and Ji Yeon Kim

OTHER FIGHTS ON THE CARD INCLUDE

• Former The Ultimate Fighter winner and No. 9 ranked middleweight Kelvin Gastelum (16-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Yuma, Ariz.) squares off with No. 15 ranked Ian Heinisch (14-3,fighting out of Englewood, Colo.)

• Top 10 bantamweights hope to steal the show as No. 8 Pedro Munhoz (18-5, 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) rematches No. 9 Jimmie Rivera (23-4, fighting out of Ramsey, N.J.)

• Middleweight knockout artists clash as Maki Pitolo (13-7, fighting out of Makaha, Hawaii) matches up with Julian Marquez (7-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)

• Lightweight veterans collide when Jim Miller (32-15 1NC, fighting out of Sparta, N.J.) takes on Bobby Green (27-11-1, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.)

• Middleweight submission ace Rodolfo Vieira (7-0, fighting out of Orlando, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) intends to remain undefeated when he battles Dana White's Contender Series veteran Anthony Hernandez (7-2, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.)

• No. 13 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad (17-3, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) takes on Dhiego Lima (17-7, fighting out of Atlanta, Ga.) in an exciting veterans’ bout

• Polyana Viana (11-4, fighting out of Sao Geraldo do Araguaia, Para, Brazil) attempts to maintain her impressive 100 percent finishing rate against Dana White's Contender Series signee Mallory Martin (7-3, fighting out of Brighton, Colo.)

• In a featherweight bout guaranteed to deliver action, Ricky Simon (17-3, fighting out of Vancouver, Wash.) makes a quick turnaround to face Brian Kelleher (22-11, fighting out of Selden, N.Y.)

• Welterweight Gabe Green (9-3, fighting out of Downey, Calif.) plans to spoil the UFC debut of Dana White's Contender Series signee Philip Rowe (7-2, fighting out of Ocoee, Fla.)

• Gillian Robertson (9-5, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada) competes for the third time in five months when she locks horns with Miranda Maverick (10-2, fighting out of Suffolk, Va.) in an intriguing women's flyweight bout