UFC 261: Chris Weidman's Leg Snaps in Two after Kicking Uriah Hall | WATCH

Chris Weidman suffered a freak injury as he lost his bout against Uriah Hall at UFC 261. And all it took was just 17 seconds.

The Middleweight fight started with both meeting in the center of the Octagon. Weidman started on the offensive and threw a low kick at Hall. While trying to maintain his balance, his left leg touches back on the ground and snaps in two.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Chris Weidman," Hall said. “He’s truly one of the best. It’s a crazy story, that he was the first man I fought that defeated me [in 2010], that introduced me to fear. I didn’t know what fear was. Then we went different paths. He was the first person to defeat Anderson [in the UFC], and I was the last. It’s crazy how we ended up here again. I wanted to put on a great performance, but man, I feel so bad. I hope he’s OK. I wish his family well."

Weidman was taken to the hospital in a stretcher.

Fans were in shock and disbelieve with the outcome. UFC officially ruled the contest as Uriah Hall defeated Chris Weidman via TKO (leg injury).

Respect @UriahHallMMAPrayers to Weidman family— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 25, 2021

Damn hope @chrisweidman is ok, Heart goes out to him and his family.— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 25, 2021

Speedy recovery to Weidman. Man… that was nasty #UFC261— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) April 25, 2021

This is horribleUnfortunate for Chris I hope he recover fast.#ufc261— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 25, 2021

Speed recovery @chrisweidman that was hard to watch #UFC261— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 25, 2021

Man all we can do is pray over @chrisweidman and his family right now #UFC261— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 25, 2021

The main event will feature welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defending his title against Jorge Masvidal in the headliner. Additionally, the co-main event of the card also promises Valentina Shevchenko defending her Women’s Flyweight title against Jessica Andrade is also on the cards, while Zhnag Weili puts her Strawweight title on the line against Rose Namajunas among others.

