sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Sports»UFC 261: Fight Card, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming Online
1-MIN READ

UFC 261: Fight Card, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming Online

UFC 261 (Photo Credit: UFC Twitter)

UFC 261 (Photo Credit: UFC Twitter)

One of the most stacked combat sports events of 2021, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 261 is all set to take place this weekend.

One of the most stacked combat sports events of 2021, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 261 is all set to take place this weekend. The marquee MMA event will feature a triad of title fights and will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The grand pay-per-view (PPV) event will open its doors to a full capacity attendance of 15,000 fans for the first time since March last year.

The main event will feature welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defending his title against Jorge Masvidal in the headliner. Additionally, the co-main event of the card also promises Valentina Shevchenko defending her Women’s Flyweight title against Jessica Andrade is also on the cards, while Zhnag Weili puts her Strawweight title on the line against Rose Namajunas among others.

Here’s the UFC 261 main card:

Weight ClassOpponent 1Opponent 2
WelterweightKamaru Usman (c)Jorge Masvidal
Women’s StrawweightZhnag Weili (c)Rose Namajuna
Women’s FlyweightValentina Shevchenko (c)Jessica Andrade
MiddleweightUrah HallChris Weidman
Light HeavyweightAnthony SmithJimmy Crute
RELATED NEWS

Preliminary Card

  1. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown
  2. Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic
  3. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen
  4. Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early Preliminary Card

  1. Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
  2. Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu
  3. Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina
  4. Women’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

When will the UFC 261 matches start?

The event is scheduled to start on Sunday, April 25.

Where is UFC 261 taking place?

It will be taking place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

What time does the main card begin?

The event’s main card will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will telecast UFC 261 live in India?

MMA fans can watch the live action on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in the country.

Where will UFC 259 be streamed live online?

Sony’s digital platform Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the event.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 24, 2021, 18:44 IST