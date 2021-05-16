UFC 262: Fans Have Fight of their Own as Brawl Breaks Out in the Stands

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is finally hosting fans after a year of having events without any sort of audience and fans bring with them some level of craziness. During the UFC 262 night on Saturday, some fans in attendance engaged in a brawl in the stands towards the end of the featherweight fight between Lando Vannata and Mike Grundy.

During the fight, some commotion was heard in the stands and it turned out that a few fans traded blows in a heated exchange. The security quickly intervened to break the fight but it is not yet known why the brawl happened in the first place.

The last time such a fight between fans broke out was during the UFC 229 event when the fans of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had a fight in the arena.

Vannata defeated Mike Grundy in the actually fight in the ring.

Also in UFC 262, middleweight veteran Jacare Souza suffered a broken bone in his right arm during his fight with Andre Muniz. Muniz had trapped Souza’s arm and as the two hit the canvas on the side, his arm snapped as he extended his hips leading to him pulling his limb.

