UFC 262: Jacare Souza Breaks His Right Arm in Fight with Andre Muniz | WATCH

Middleweight veteran Jacare Souza suffered a broken bone in his right arm during his fight with Andre Muniz on the final fight before the UFC 262 pay-per-view main card on Saturday. Muniz had trapped Souza’s arm and as the two hit the canvas on the side, his arm snapped as he extended his hips leading to him pulling his limb. The fight was stopped immediately at 3:59 of round one.

This is the second such instance in UFC in the past month. In UFC 261, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman had his leg broken in a sickening fashion.

Weidman was one of the fighters who reacted on the incident on Twitter and said, “Oh man. I can’t watch this. Feel terrible for Jacare."

Fighter Aljamain Sterling expressed his surprise on the way Jacare tried to twist himself in order to get out of the hold and only ended up injuring himself. He said it might be down to over confidence but that cost him.

“It’s very surprising for a BJJ ace like Jacare, to try to stand up in a position like that where his arm is trapped. Maybe we get so good and over confident that we feel we can skip steps to get out of dangerous situations like that one. That cost him big," Sterling said.

As the fight was stopped following the incident, Jacare sat in the ring with a broken arm while Muniz simply jumped on the rope towards the crowd and celebrated his win. UFC fighter Anthony Smith called it “next level insane" that Jacare didn’t even flinch despite having his arm broken.

