UFC 263: World Middleweight Champion Isreal Adesanya Beats Marvin Vettori 

Undisputed! UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took on Marvin Vettori in a rematch of their earlier contest in 2018, and the champ made it a decisive one. Adesanya’s offence was superb from the outside as he added up the leg kicks and picked his shots, and his defence against Vettori’s combinations was a showcase of head movement and footwork, while he defended well on the ground. After five rounds, Adesanya earned the unanimous decision via the scorecards and remained the UFC middleweight champion.

UFC WORLD FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

And new! The rematch of the last flyweight title fight between UFC world champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno was another blockbuster and ended with the belt changing hands. Moreno came out with fantastic composure and striking in the first, grappling scrambles made round two a thriller, and in the third, Moreno sealed the deal with a takedown, back take, and rear-naked choke to become the first Mexican-born UFC world champion.

MAIN CARD ACTION

Veterans deliver a fun thriller: The return of fan-favourite Nate Diaz against 3 ranked Leon Edwards was the first non-main event, non-title bout 5-rounder and it went the distance. Edwards made the difference with damaging leg kicks, splitting striking, and earned takedowns. The showman style of Diaz was in full effect and his fight-ending rally was a thriller, yet Edwards deservedly took the unanimous decision.

The puzzle of the grappling ace is solved: welterweight Belal “Remember the Name" Muhammad weathered the shoots and dogged cage work of legendary grappler Demian Maia to mount an offence with punches at the middle point of the bout. Muhammad negated all of Maia’s takedown efforts took the third round on significant strikes and got the win by unanimous decision.

A snap instead of a tap: Light heavyweights Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill engaged in a true grappler versus striker match up, and grappling won hands down. In the first round, Craig pulled guard and worked off his back and locked up the arm of Hill in multiple positions. Hill did not tap, but the damage was done, and the referee was forced to step in to stop the fight, giving Craig the TKO victory.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

UFC WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision

UFC WORLD FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Brandon Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round submission

MAIN CARD

Leon Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision

Belal Muhammad defeated Demian Maia via unanimous decision

Paul Craig defeated Jamahal Hill via first-round TKO

PRELIMS

Brad Riddell defeated Drew Dober via unanimous decision

Eryk Anders defeated Darren Stewart via unanimous decision

Lauren Murphy defeated Joanne Calderwood via split decision

Movsar Evloev defeated Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision

Pannie Kianzad defeated Alexis Davis via unanimous decision

Terrance McKinney defeated Matt Frevola via KO, round 1, 0:07

Steven Peterson defeated Chase Hooper via unanimous decision

Fares Ziam defeated Luigi Vendramini via majority decision

Carlos Felipe defeated Jake Collier via split decision

