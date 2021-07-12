UFC 264: Jake Paul Throws Shade with USD 100,000 Sleepy Conor McGregor Diamond Chain

UFC 264’s main event, Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier, which was one of the most anticipated matches of the year, ended McGregor’s future in doubt after a freak leg break in his defeat to Poirier. The Irish fighter had to be stretchered out after suffering an ankle injury ended the bout early and he lost his trilogy duel with Poirier on Sunday. The former UFC two-weight champion will spend a lengthy period on the side lines, with no assurance that he will ever come back.

Poirierwas hoping that the trilogy fight would come to a similar end like his previous win, however, it was cut short. Poirier is the first MMA fighter to knock out McGregor in the octagon at UFC 257. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has trolled McGregor by getting a diamond enveloped necklace of the UFC superstar’s last loss made by his jeweller. The YouTuber revealed on Twitter that he has splurged USD 100,000 (approx. Rs 74,53,550) on a chain depicting a knocked out McGregor. “New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain,” Paul captioned the post along the video.

Paul revealed the offensive piece of jewellery on Saturday and in the video, he urges his fans to check out his new USD 100,000 Nyquil McGregor, Sleepy McGregor chain. Further in the video, he also thanks “Benny Da Jeweller,” before concluding the clip by taunting McGregor and saying, “Don’t go sleepy, sleepy.”

Watch it here:

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk— Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

Whilethe outspoken Paul’s taunt might seem prophetic, McGregor recently claimed that he had only lost one fight in his professional career. He insisted that he “only counts knockouts” despite being submitted in four separate fights. Meanwhile, Paul has been trying to land a big-money boxing fight with the Irishman over the last year. Notably, McGregor ignored Paul during that period, but recently admitted that he’s open to face both Paul brothers, the DailyMail reported. However, it will have to wait endlessly due to McGregor’s ankle injury.

