UFC Fight Night 184: After Alexander Volkov, Maybe 1 More Win or Straight to the Title, Says Alistair Overeem

At 40, The ‘Demolition Man’ Alistair Overeem concedes that time is at a premium but he is unfazed and is confident of beating the 6 foot 7 Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 184 at Las Vegas set for February 6, en route to claiming the heavyweight title.

Ranked No.5 in the division, Overeem takes on No. 6 ranked Volkov as UFC returns to Vegas and a win this coming week will put him right in the mix for a title bout. “So, I'm going to fight Volkov, and I think after that I should be eligible already for a title shot. But we might have to win another one, and that's fine, we're going to get that done. So, one or two more wins. After Volkov, maybe one more win or a straight to the title. Let's see,” Overeem told News18.com.

And with the title, Overeem hopes to hang his boots on his illustrious career on a high.

“Then I'm going to retire. It is done, mission accomplished,” said the ‘Demolition Man’ adding, “I'm getting too old for this. I enjoyed the game a lot. I love it, I put my heart and soul into it. However, we have to be realistic. I'm 40 years of age, and everything that has a beginning has an end, and as a competitor, the fighting business is coming near to an end. I've been fighting for 24 years, and it's a long time, he said.

Overreem is also excited with the prospect of fighting Jon Jones, who has expressed his desire to move up to heavyweight after vacating the light heavyweight title.

“Jon Jones is now in the UFC heavyweight division and I predict he will do just fine. I think he's a very creative, intelligent fighter. Well, we'll see what happens. I don't have any particular route to the title, I just want to get to the belt. If he holds a belt, then he will be on my list,” said Overeem, who boasts of 47-18 win loss MMA record.

Overeem is 4-1 heading into UFC fight night with his previous two of his bouts not going the distance. The Russian Volkov too has been on an impressive streak and it’s unlikely the two heavy hitters will pace the bout to this finish.

“If the opportunity to KO presents itself. If I'm honest with you, I do prefer a KO a little bit more than a submission. I think it's a little bit more beautiful. But we prepared for everything. If it's a KO, it's a KO. If it's a submission, we can do that too,” said Overeem.

Volkov boasts of a 32-8 MMA record and will be the towering figure in the Octagon, something Overeem is not too familiar with, but he realises the unique challenge the Russian will pose.

“He is a strong fighter, definitely an athletic fighter, definitely a fighter with a high fight IQ, and he poses a unique challenge because of his height. I'm very excited to finally have the Volkov fight. We were supposed to fight a couple months before but it didn't materialize, and now here we are.

“It is certainly different, his height and reach advantage, so we brought in a couple of guys to emulate that, and I think we're all good. We're very confident. I prepared very well, I'm in a great shape so I'm looking forward to getting this fight done,” added Overeem.

The Dutchman could very well have had a 5-0 record, but a lapse in concentration against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in December 2019 fight had the Surinamese pick up the win via knockout with only four seconds of the five-round fight remaining with the judges having. Overeem hopes for a rematch, but it does not happen he said is not going to lose his sleep over it.

“I wanted that rematch. Apparently, he doesn't want it. To me, it's all good. Maybe it will happen, maybe not. I'm not going to lose any sleep over him,” he said.

Overeem also spoke about wanting to go to India, and maybe being able to do a UFC Fighter Tour there one day

“India is a country that is on my list to visit. There is a huge UFC fan base there, there's a gigantic population. So, in my opinion, there are a lot of untapped resources there. I don't know anything about the lovely people, really. I love the food, that I can tell you, I'm a big, big curry eater. I want to visit as soon as COVID allows me, I can't wait to go visit. If it could be on a UFC Fighter Tour? Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely, I am ready to go explore. And then what better opportunity as a fighter, because I could go to several different cities and exchange with the fans. It would be awesome,” he added.

Main Card

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Cory Stamann vs. Andre Ewell

Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

Preliminary Card

Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida

Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques

Martin Day vs. Timur Valiev

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Seung Woo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal

TBA vs. Devonte Smith