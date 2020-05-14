UFC Fight Night: Glover Teixeira Scores Devastating Win Over Anthony Smith

Nobody would have thought that main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida would see such a one-sided match on Wednesday.

Brazil-born Glover Teixeira battered American counterpart Anthony Smith in five rounds. A dangerous uppercut even made Smith admit to his corner that he felt his teeth were falling out. Everyone, including former Olympic wrestler Daniel Cornier, who was doing commentary, felt the game could have been stopped much earlier.

The fourth-ranked Smith received lots of jabs, including a broken nose and several other facial injuries in the light heavyweight game. Teixeira, on the other hand, was conferred with Performance of the Night bonus for his massive win.

I would have stopped the fight, corner could have saved their guy from getting finished. Some mistakes in that corner tonight. And I love those guys! Too much instruction, no crowd to filter it. Anthony Smith is a savage, but props to @gloverteixeira on big victory. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 14, 2020

Smith came back to the arena after the 10-month break due to a couple of surgeries on his right hand.

The UFC Fight Night was being held in front of a nearly non-existent audience due to the coronavirus restrictions. In the other games of the night, Ben Rothwell won over Ovince Saint Preux in the heavyweight category, which was the co-main event.

Drew Dober defeated Alexander Hernandez in the lightweight match. Ray Borg lost to Ricky Simon in Bantamweight; Andrei Arlovski defeated Philipe Lins; while Thiago Moises won the final against Michael Johnson. The final game between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori was cancelled.