UFC Fight Night Results: Jan Blachowicz Remains No.1 Light Heavyweight Contender with Win Over Aleksandar Rakic

Former champion and No.1 contender Jan Blachowicz and surging No.3 Aleksandar Rakic engaged in a winner-takes-all challenge that was fun while it lasted. Blachowicz showed his heavy striking, tenacity and grappling that earned him the belt, and Rakic put on a good display of striking and fight IQ.

Blachowicz earned the win by TKO when damage to Rakic’s leg caused it to buckle. Blachowicz said, “I wish you a good recovery, you’ll be champion one day. It was a tough fight, this is what I expected. He had an injury, it is what it is. I can’t wait to step inside the Octagon again with this feeling, this joy, and I hope UFC gives me the next title shot.”

Light heavyweight ranked No.13 Ryan Spann evaded the worst of Ion Cutelaba’s dangerous striking to get the trip and lock on a guillotine submission quickly in the first round. Spann said, “I had to get out of my way to do what I had to do. I’m going to give my country that belt. I and my brother work hard for this all my life. I’m telling you, I’m coming.”

Japan’s Tatsuro Taira weathered his first Octagon appearance with the measured skill of a veteran against a tough and crafty Carlos Candelario. Taira looked comfortable and capable on his feet, but it was his grappling prowess that earned him the unanimous decision victory and kept him undefeated. Women’s No.1 flyweight contender welcomed Amanda Ribas to the division with a rousing three-rounder that was played on the feet and on the ground. At the end, both engaged in a thrilling brawl, and Chookagian walked away with the close split decision win.

It was expected to be an exciting bantamweight matchup between Davey Grant and Louis Smolka, and they did not disappoint. Grant’s kicks and flurries of combinations racked up in the first round, while Smolka’s knees and elbows added up in the second. Grant took the TKO in the third with smart tactics to finish Smolka with punches on the ground.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Fight Of The Night: Katlyn Chookagian vs Amanda Ribas

Performance Of The Night: Manuel Torres

Performance Of The Night: Ryan Spann

MAIN EVENT

Jan Błachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakić via TKO (injury) at 1:11 of round three

CO-MAIN EVENT

Ryan Spann defeats Ion Cutelaba via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:22 of the first round

MAIN CARD

Davey Grant defeats Louis Smolka via KO at 49 of round three

Katlyn Chookagian defeats Amanda Ribas via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Manuel Torres defeats Frank Camacho via TKO (strikes) at 3:27 of round one

Allan Nascimento defeats Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMS

Viviane Araújo defeats Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Michael Johnson defeats Alan Patrick via KO at 3:22 of round two

Virna Jandiroba defeats Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tatsuro Taira defeats Carlos Candelario via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Andre Petroski defeats Nick Maximov via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:16 of the first round

