UFC Fight Night Results: Middleweight Contender Marvin Vettori Dominates Kevin Holland in Main Event

Vettori vs Holland aired live in Asia on April 11 from the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas. The thirteen-fight card featured a slew of entertaining prospects, capped off with dramatic movement in the featherweight and middleweight divisions. The Main Event middleweight contenders bout between #6 Marvin Vettori and late notice opponent #10 Kevin Holland opened with vicious exchanges and closed with round after round of wrestling dominance by Vettori. After getting the unanimous decision win, Vettori said, “Hats off to him, because he was sharper today than his last fight. I strive for perfection, but sometimes I fall short. I still had a dominant performance. I’m still happy and I want Adesanya next. This October, I think I’m next in line… I’m already the best in the world. I keep focusing on myself and working on everything. I’m a very complete fighter."

The Co-Main Event featuring top featherweight prospects #10 Sodiq Yusuff and #11 Arnold Allen delivered an action-packed, tactical three rounds. Allen had big moments with two knock downs against a tough Yusuff which swung the decision in his favor on the scorecards. Allen said,

“I haven’t had a knockout finish in a while. I know how hard I hit, but I haven’t proven it to the world yet. I need to prove it… When I fight people, I don’t think they give me a lot of respect. Do I get the respect off this fight?"

South Korea’s Da-un Jung nailed repeated takedowns against William Knight in their light heavyweight bout and dominated with top position wrestling and strikes throughout all three rounds. Jung earned a well-deserved unanimous decision victory that might be launching him into the light heavyweight rankings. Jung said,

“The game plan was to actually jab and low kick all day long but he didn’t meet me in the middle. He kept backing up. So I had to change it up really quick. I’m very comfortable in the clinch, so I got the takedowns from there… [next] I’ll fight anyone ranked higher than me."

Julian Marquez welcomed Sam Alvey back to the middleweight division with damaging punches then took some in return to close the first round. Alvey began to find his timing in the second, but Marquez surged with massive combos and a knockdown which allowed him to slap on a back choke that put Alvey to sleep.

Women’s strawweight #5 Nina Nunes and#11 Mackenzie Dern quickly engaged with their striking, then Dern hit the ground and methodically advanced positions to isolate an arm. She secured the armbar and forced Nunes to tap for the first-round submission victory, cementing Dern’s climb up the rankings.

Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez opened up the main card with the expected fireworks as they engaged quickly and furiously. Rodriguez started strong with combinations and low kicks, so Perry responded with a slam and ground control. The process repeated in the second round, but Rodriguez’s jab increasingly paid dividends. His one-two stole the third, giving Rodriguez the unanimous decision on all scorecards.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Marvin Vettori defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decision

Arnold Allen defeated Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decision

Julian Marquez defeated Sam Alvey via second-round submission

Mackenzie Dern defeated Nina Nunes via first-round submission

Daniel Rodriguez defeated Mike Perry via unanimous decision

Joe Solecki defeated Jim Miller via unanimous decision

Mateusz Gamrot defeated Scott Holtzman via second-round KO

John Makdessi defeated Ignacio Bahamondes via a split decision

Jarjis Danho defeated Yorgan De Castro via first-round KO

Jack Shore defeated Hunter Azure via split decision

Luis Saldana defeated Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision

Da-Un Jung defeated William Knight via unanimous decision

Impa Kasanganay defeated Sasha Palatnikov via second-round submission

