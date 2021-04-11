UFC Fight Night Results: Middleweight Contender Marvin Vettori Dominates Kevin Holland in Main Event

The Co-Main Event featuring top featherweight prospects #10 Sodiq Yusuff and #11 Arnold Allen delivered an action-packed, tactical three rounds. Allen had big moments with two knock downs against a tough Yusuff which swung the decision in his favor on the scorecards. Allen said,
“I haven’t had a knockout finish in a while. I know how hard I hit, but I haven’t proven it to the world yet. I need to prove it… When I fight people, I don’t think they give me a lot of respect. Do I get the respect off this fight?"Asia represents:
South Korea’s Da-un Jung nailed repeated takedowns against William Knight in their light heavyweight bout and dominated with top position wrestling and strikes throughout all three rounds. Jung earned a well-deserved unanimous decision victory that might be launching him into the light heavyweight rankings. Jung said,
“The game plan was to actually jab and low kick all day long but he didn’t meet me in the middle. He kept backing up. So I had to change it up really quick. I’m very comfortable in the clinch, so I got the takedowns from there… [next] I’ll fight anyone ranked higher than me."Main Event
Julian Marquez welcomed Sam Alvey back to the middleweight division with damaging punches then took some in return to close the first round. Alvey began to find his timing in the second, but Marquez surged with massive combos and a knockdown which allowed him to slap on a back choke that put Alvey to sleep.
Women’s strawweight #5 Nina Nunes and#11 Mackenzie Dern quickly engaged with their striking, then Dern hit the ground and methodically advanced positions to isolate an arm. She secured the armbar and forced Nunes to tap for the first-round submission victory, cementing Dern’s climb up the rankings.
Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez opened up the main card with the expected fireworks as they engaged quickly and furiously. Rodriguez started strong with combinations and low kicks, so Perry responded with a slam and ground control. The process repeated in the second round, but Rodriguez’s jab increasingly paid dividends. His one-two stole the third, giving Rodriguez the unanimous decision on all scorecards.UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI VS HOLLAND
OFFICIAL RESULTSFight of the Night:
Sam Alvey vs. Julian MarquezPerformances of the Night:
Mackenzie Dern
Mateusz GamrotMain Event
Marvin Vettori defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decisionCo-Main-Event
Arnold Allen defeated Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decisionMain Card
Julian Marquez defeated Sam Alvey via second-round submission
Mackenzie Dern defeated Nina Nunes via first-round submission
Daniel Rodriguez defeated Mike Perry via unanimous decisionPrelims
Joe Solecki defeated Jim Miller via unanimous decision
Mateusz Gamrot defeated Scott Holtzman via second-round KO
John Makdessi defeated Ignacio Bahamondes via a split decision
Jarjis Danho defeated Yorgan De Castro via first-round KO
Jack Shore defeated Hunter Azure via split decision
Luis Saldana defeated Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision
Da-Un Jung defeated William Knight via unanimous decision
Impa Kasanganay defeated Sasha Palatnikov via second-round submission
