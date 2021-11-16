UFC Fight Night Results: Top Featherweight Contender Max Holloway Edges Out Yair Rodriguez

Two of the best featherweights in the world, former champion Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez, put on an incredible fight with brilliant striking exchanges and peppered with takedowns and grappling. Endurance, toughness and talent of the pair was on display through five rounds, but Holloway edged out superiority in the rounds to win out on the scorecards. Holloway said, “Yair’s a dangerous man. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and the best is Blessed. I’ve got a win over the 155-pound champion, we’ve got Alex (Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion), I’m on the shortlist for Conor McGregor… we’re ready whenever."

CO-MAIN EVENT

Marcos Rogerio de Lima deprived Ben Rothwell of his 40th victory when he launched an attack from the opening bell that resulted in a TKO in just 32 seconds. Rogerio said,

“I knew it would be a tough fight, all respect to Ben, but I’ve been training hard… I know my speed, I know I can strike, and I did what I came to do."

HIGHLIGHTS

Opening the main card, China’s Song Yadong and Julio Arce showed off good striking exchanges through a fun first round. In the second, Song wobbled Arce with a highlight reel-worthy head kick and his killer instincts got him a TKO victory. Song said,

“Today I was on the hunt. I was looking for an opportunity to knock him out. I don’t know if it’s possible this year, but I want to fight somebody in the top ten… I feel like it’s time for me to step up. I want to be champion one day."

South Korea’s surging light heavyweight Jung Da-Un set the tone of the event with a first-round KO. Jung and Kennedy Nzechukwu fought at a measured pace until Jung landed an elbow, smelled blood, and went in for the finish with more elbows. Jung said,

“We prepared multi-level gameplay for this fight… fortunately we won on plan A. It felt good. I’m not too concerned about rankings, I just want to improve myself and fight stronger opponents."

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. RODRIGUEZ

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Fight of the Night:

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez

Performances of the Night:

Khaos Williams

Andrea Lee

MAIN EVENT

Max Holloway def. Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

CO-MAIN EVENT

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Ben Rothwell via TKO (strikes) at :32 of round one

MAIN CARD

Felicia Spencer def. Leah Letson via TKO (strikes) at 4:25 of round three

Khaos Williams def. Miguel Baeza via TKO (strikes) at 1:02 of round three

Song Yadong def. Julio Arce via TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of round two

PRELIMS

Joel Alvarez def. Thiago Moises via TKO (strikes) at 3:01 of round one

Andrea Lee def. Cynthia Calvillo via TKO (corner retirement) at 5:00 of round two

Sean Woodson def. Collin Anglin via TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of round one

Cortney Casey def. Liana Jojua via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rafael Alves def. Marc Diakiese via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of round one

Da-un Jung def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via KO (strikes) at 3:04 of round one

