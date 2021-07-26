UFC Fight Night Tesults: TJ Dillshaw Earns Close Decision Victory Over Cory Sandhagen

In the main event, No. 2 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen took on returning former champion TJ Dillashaw and the action was thrilling. Dillashaw’s trademark pressure was on display and took the first round. Sandhagen showed off his creative technique in defense, then found his striking range in the second. The grinding, fast final three rounds were Dillashaw’s pressure versus Sandhagen’s sniping counterpunching, and the former champion was able to sway two out of three of the judges in his favour.

CO-MAIN EVENT

No. 14 ranked bantamweight contender Kyler Phillips and surging Raulian Paiva set a crazy fast pace with near knockdowns from both. Phillips dominated the first round and Pavia surged back for the final two, scoring the decision victory. Both men earned the Fight of the Night award for their incredible action.

MAIN CARD ACTION

Featherweights Darren Elkins and Darrick Minner delivered a dirty thriller with scrambles full of damaging strikes and submission attempts. In the second round, Elkins recovered from a takedown, got top control and pounded out Minner for the well-earned TKO and a Performance of the Night bonus.

Top 15 women’s flyweight contenders Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick went back and forth for three rounds with striking and clinching that ended in a split decision for Barber.

Bantamweights Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa opened up the main card with a banger. Costa owned the first round with his jabs and head kicks, and Yanez surged back with body shots and uppercuts for the second round TKO and earned a Performance of the Night award.

PRELIMS HIGHLIGHTS:

Nassourdine Imavov found the keys to defeating Ian Heinisch by out striking him then getting the finish when the referee waved it off in the second round.

Mickey Gall stuffed a shoot and worked his way to back mount where he choked out Jordan Williams in 2:57 of the first round.

Julio Arce and Andre Ewell put on a competitive two rounds that ended with Arce’s striking coming out on top with a standing TKO.

Sijara Eubanks made a fantastic return to flyweight by taking down and pounding out Elise Reed in 3:49 of a dominant first round.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Fight of the Night:

Kyler Phillips vs Raulian Paiva

Performances of the Night:

Adrian Yanez

Darren Elkins

MAIN EVENT

TJ Dillashaw def. Cory Sandhagen via majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

CO-MAIN EVENT

Raulian Paiva def. Kyler Phillips via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

MAIN CARD

Darren Elkins def. Darrick Minner via TKO (strikes) at 3:48 of round two

Maycee Barber def. Miranda Maverick via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Adrian Yanez def. Randy Costa via TKO (strikes) at 2:11 of round two

PRELIMS

Brendan Allen def. Punahele Soriano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Ian Heinisch via TKO (strikes) at 3:09 of round two

Mickey Gall def. Jordan Williams via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:57 of round one

Julio Arce def. Andre Ewell via TKO (strikes) at 3:45 of round two

Sijara Eubanks def. Elise Reed via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of round one

Diana Belbita def. Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

