UFC Icon Khabib Nurmagomedov Turns Footballer, Signs with Russian Team FC Legion Dynamo

After stunning the world with his retirement last year, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) icon Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be committed to his decision. The former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) world lightweight champion has reportedly signed a contract with a third-tier Russian team FC Legion Dynamo. Nurmagomedov had announced his intentions to shift to football earlier this year and had also received an offer from FC Kamaz, another third-tier Russian team.

The 32-year-old retired after his final mauling victory against American Justin Gaethjeat UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last October. The Eagle’s decision to retire so soon was down to a promise made to his mother. Despite several offers, the Dagestan native remains retired with an undefeated record.

According to Russian media outlet RT.com report, FC Legion Dynamois a club based out of Nurmagomedov’s hometown of Dagestan. It was founded in 2015 and have been consistently participating in the third division of the Russian Football League since the 2016-17 season.

The news of Nurmagomedov’s signing with the club had appeared back in June this year when the club officially offered the legendary fighter a contract. Meanwhile, on Friday, the club shared a photo on social media, which shows Club President Shamil Lakhiyalov shaking hands with Nurmagomedov and a few papers on the table, hinting that the deal was being made.

“A great battle awaits our Legion, for which we need great warriors. We are ready to welcome Khabib Nurmagomedov to the RPL team,”the club captioned the image.

However, official details are still awaited, and it remains unclear when the UFC icon would play for the club. Meanwhile, FC Legion Dynamo are fourth in the table of Russia’s third-tier league, and they have garnered 20 points from 12 matches so far.

The Dagestani Eagle might have left the octagon at the top of his game, however, he never shied away from expressing his admiration for the world’s most loved sport. Other than talking about his admiration for Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Nurmagomedov, whose favourite club is Real Madrid, continued to share videos of himself training with the ball on social media.

