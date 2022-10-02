UFC Legend Daniel Cormier to be Special Referee for Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle Fight Pit Match

UFC legend and former Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier to act as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The news was first broken by Combat Sports journalist Ariel Helwani that Cormier will be the special guest referee for the match.

Helwani tweeted, “Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible.”

Breaking: Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Ri8tHOTcU1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 2, 2022

After that, WWE quickly retweeted and said that fans will have to tune into this week’s Monday Night RAW to get more details about the announcement.

“Get all the details this Monday on #WWERaw, 8/7c on @USA_Network!” tweeted WWE.

Soon after the news broke out, Cormier also commented on the announcement through Instagram and stated that he will be fair and impartial during the match and will be judging the match by abiding the law to the fullest extent.

“I will be fair. I’ll be honest. I’ll be impartial. And I will not take anyone’s shit. I will be there for a reason. The law has been called in, and I will enforce it with every part of myself to the fullest extent. @wwe @ufc,” said Cormier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “DC” Cormier (@dc_mma)

Cormier is known to be a legend in the world of MMA and has also been a double champion in UFC as he held both the Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Titles. He has been serving as a commentator for UFC and joins a long list of celebrities who have made an appearance on WWE pay-per-view over the past few years.

But, this time, it’s a big role for Cormier as he will have to shoulder the responsibilities of a judge in a fight pit.

Fight Pit is a type of match which is similar to a MMA bout with the winner being decided by either knockout or submission.

