UFC Star Conor McGregor Announces Retirement on Social Media for the Third Time

Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) biggest star Conor McGregor took to social media on Sunday to announce his retirement for the third time in his career.

He previously announced his retirement on April 19, 2016 and March 25, 2019.

On Sunday, McGregor posted a picture of himself with his mother after one of his world title wins as he said he had "decided to retire".

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!

"Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours," he tweeted.

Most of the responses to McGregor's tweet were of his disbelief, with people asking if he should be believed this time.

However, UFC president Dana White said people have been acting strangely due to coronavirus pandemic and if Mcgregor wants to retire, he should.

"Nobody is pressuring anybody to fight," White told reporters. "And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement -- you should absolutely do it. And I love Conor ... there's a handful of people that have made this really fun for me. And he's one of them."

Back in 2016, McGregor famously retired as he disputed with the UFC over travelling to do media for a UFC 200 bout with Nate Diaz. The UFC had pulled the Irish from the fight because he wouldn't come to the US for a news conference. That's when McGregor tweeted his first retirement.

The second one happened in 2019 as he was jockeying with the UFC.

McGregor has only two UFC losses to his name, one to Khabib Nurmagomedov and one against Diaz.

Back on November 12, 2016, "The Notorious" became the first UFC fighter to have two titles in two different weight classes at the same time when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight belt.

