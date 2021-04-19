UFC Star Conor McGregor Slammed for Encouraging Son to Hit Another Child in Viral Clip

UFC star Conor McGregor has come under heavy criticism by MMA fans after a video of him encouraging his three-year-old son to punch another child on the mouth went viral on social networking sites.

On Tuesday, McGregor posted a video on Instagram of a chat with his son Conor Jr, after his kid was hit by another child. In the clip, the UFC famed is seen showing his medallion to his son as he tells him that this is their family crown. He further explains that the crown on the lion’s head means he is a king.

After telling him about the medallion, McGregor inquires if the other kid on the beach hit him. And after Conor Jr said yes, he asked his son to hit the other kid faster and on his mouth. McGregor even went on to say that is the reason they train so much.

The video shared by the Irishman with his 38 million followers on the photo-sharing application has racked up millions of views. However, many MMA fans were unimpressed with McGregor’s parental advice to his son.

Responding to the video, a fan advised the MMA star that it is not a very good idea to teach his son to his other kids.

An Insta user requested McGregor to not ask his son to fight on street. Another fan said that it is not how you are supposed to bring up your child.

However, many fans believed that there is nothing wrong with teaching your son how to defend himself.

McGregor won UFC Featherweight Championship by defeating José Aldo in 13 seconds via knockout in 2015, it is also the quickest victory in UFC title history. In 2016, he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship to become the first-ever fighter in sports history to hold two weight division titles simultaneously.

He is currently ranked 15th in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

